WEST FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 36-year-old West Falls man was sentenced to serve 13 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release, according to U.S Attorney Trini Ross’ office.

Nicholas Turnquist was convicted of transportation and attempted transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said that in 2012, and for several years after, Turnquist sexually abused a minor female victim who was known to him. The sexual abuse occurred in New York State as well as Pennsylvania and Canada, officials said.

On Dec. 23, 2014, Turnquist transported the victim, who was 16 at the time, from New York to Pennsylvania to engage in sexual activity, according to prosecutors.