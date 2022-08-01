WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — 24-year-old Jairus Kedzierski of West Seneca was arraigned in court Saturday afternoon on one count of second-degree murder.

According to Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Jairus Kedzierski stabbed the victim multiple times on Edson Street in the Town of West Seneca at approximately 11:40 p.m.

The 29-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

He’s scheduled to return on August 4 for a felony hearing. He was remanded without bail.

Kedzierski faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted.