BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca man was arrested and charged with several counts pertaining to alleged child pornography, New York State Police said Monday.

An investigation by police determined that 38-year-old Dennis M. Coxson possessed child pornography and was disseminating it.

He was charged with four counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and five counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child. He was arraigned in the town of West Seneca Court and was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center.