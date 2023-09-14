BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca man is facing several gun charges after a search at an address, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

The search at 115 Edson Street in West Seneca turned up a loaded Polymer 80, a 9mm handgun, commonly called a “Ghost Gun,” meaning it was privately made and lacks a serial number. Police also say that four children were in the residence in close proximity to where the guns were allegedly found.

Police say the search came after a two-month investigation into alleged drug sales in the Seneca Street area bordering West Seneca and Buffalo.

29-year-old Antonio Pace was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon – loaded firearm, criminal possession of a machine gun, criminal possession of a rapid-fire modification device and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.