BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for a murder that occurred in 2022, the Erie County DA’s office said Tuesday.

On July 29, 2022, 25-year-old Jairus Kedzierski got into a physical altercation on Edson Street in West Seneca. After the fight, Kedzierski attacked 29-year-old Maurice Kidd, Jr., stabbing him multiple times. Kidd, Jr. was later pronounced dead.

He was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder on July 18.