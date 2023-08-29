BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for a murder that occurred in 2022, the Erie County DA’s office said Tuesday.
On July 29, 2022, 25-year-old Jairus Kedzierski got into a physical altercation on Edson Street in West Seneca. After the fight, Kedzierski attacked 29-year-old Maurice Kidd, Jr., stabbing him multiple times. Kidd, Jr. was later pronounced dead.
He was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder on July 18.
