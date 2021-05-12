West Seneca man indicted on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. An internet firm is ending the automated registration of website names that include words or phrases related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in an attempt to combat coronavirus-related fraud. Los Angeles-based Namecheap Inc. made the pledge after a federal judge in Texas on Sunday, March 22, 2020, ordered the takedown of a website the U.S. Department of Justice accused of stealing credit card information while offering fake coronavirus vaccine kits. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shawn Johnson, 33, of West Seneca was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges.

Johnson appeared on investigators’ radar in September 2019 when an IP address was linked to his Angle Road home looked to be suspicious, downloading suspected child porn.

The FBI obtained a search warrant for Johnson’s home on December 2, 2019. When they entered the West Seneca home, agents found Johnson in his bedroom smashing a laptop against the wall. The computer was sent to the FBI Digital Forensics Analysis Unit Laboratory where data from the laptop was recovered. It was revealed the laptop contained “numerous images and videos of child pornography,” according to the United States Attorney’s office.

Shawn Johnson was charged with three counts of receipt of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of obstruction of justice.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.