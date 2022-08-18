BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca man was indicted on murder and sexual assault charges on Thursday morning.
Police said that on July 29 at approximately 11:40 p.m., 24-year-old Jairus L. Kedzierski stabbed 29-year-old Maurice Kidd, Jr. multiple times during a physical altercation on Edson Street in West Seneca. Police say that the fight was over Kedzierski allegedly attempting to sexually abuse a female victim earlier that evening at a residence on Edson Street.
Kidd was pronounced dead at ECMC. Kedzierski was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree attempted sexual abuse.
Kedzierski is scheduled to return to court on August 25. If convicted of all charges, he faces 29 years to life in prison.
