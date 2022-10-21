WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two West Seneca men, including a West Seneca police officer, were arraigned on charges of possessing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.

Authorities say that an investigation began after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security intercepted a package from China, addressed to 29-year-old Kurt Surprenant of West Seneca, that contained blank COVID-19 vaccine cards.

It is further alleged that during the investigation, Surprenant made arrangements with 40-year-old Paul Daley, a West Seneca police officer, to obtain a fake vaccine card. Daley is accused of providing a falsified vaccine card. to Surprenant.

Daley was suspended from the West Seneca Police Department on Friday.

Daley was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and Surprenant was charged with criminal possession of forgery devices. If convicted, they face up to seven years in prison.

The West Seneca Police Department said that it was an off-duty incident and that none of the conduct occurred while Daley was on duty.