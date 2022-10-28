WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge for his involvement in a defrauding scheme, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday.

Between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022, Dylan J. Biddeman, working with a 34-year-old co-defendant, stole merchandise from a home improvement retailer in West Seneca and other Western New York locations.

Biddeman pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree on Oct. 5. He paid full restitution of $28,839.79 to the retailer.

His co-defendant, former West Seneca Police officer Ryan J. Miller, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the third degree and one count of scheme to defraud in the first degree.

Between Jan. 10, 2018, and April 26, 2022, Miller stole merchandise from home improvement retailers and other big box stores throughout Western New York. Once the merchandise was in his possession, Miller would steal items by either canceling an online order while inside the store or by leaving the store without paying for items.

Miller also committed a scheme to defraud by re-packing stolen items and returning them to the retailer. He admitted to stealing approximately $31,734.39 in merchandise from various retailers.

Miller faces a maximum of seven years in prison. He is scheduled to return to court for sentencing at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023. He remains released on his own recognizance.