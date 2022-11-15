BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 54-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced Tuesday morning after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Robert S. Riggs was sentenced to six months in jail and 10 years of probation for sexually abusing a juvenile between Dec. 1, 2010 and Jan. 31, 2011. He was charged with one count of sexual abuse in the first degree.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim for the next 10 years.