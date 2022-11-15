BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 54-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced Tuesday morning after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child, according to the Erie County District Attorney.
Robert S. Riggs was sentenced to six months in jail and 10 years of probation for sexually abusing a juvenile between Dec. 1, 2010 and Jan. 31, 2011. He was charged with one count of sexual abuse in the first degree.
An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim for the next 10 years.
- Grammy nominations announced, Beyoncé ties record
- Texas teacher accused of making racist comments no longer employed by district
- Fetterman arrives in Washington D.C. as Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect
- Looking for Twitter alternatives? Mastodon, others emerging as options
- Super PAC with ties to McConnell pledges over $14M in Georgia Senate runoff amid tensions with Scott
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.