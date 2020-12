WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Seneca police are looking to find an alleged thief.

Police shared a video of the suspect, who they say was seen stealing items from a vehicle on Electric Avenue, on Wednesday night.

Tonight's reminder to lock your doors is brought to you buy this guy helping himself to someone's belongings on Electric Ave. If you know who he may be (he's believed to be less blurry in real life) let us know. Follow us for more crime prevention tips. pic.twitter.com/x9bxvd1q40 — West Seneca Police (@wspolice) December 9, 2020

The West Seneca Police Department can be reached at (716) 674-2280.