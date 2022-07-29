WEST VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old West Valley man is facing several drug charges after a mid-July crash.

Around 1:50 a.m. on July 19, Erie County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Genesee Road for a single-vehicle accident. They found Michael Moritz in the vehicle with a severe leg injury.

Moritz was rushed to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

An investigation into the crash revealed marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms, about 9.5 ounces of cocaine, packaging material, a digital scale and almost $2,700, according to the ECSO.

The West Valley man was arrested on July 28 and is behind bars awaiting arraignment.

The 20-year-old is facing the following felony charges:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance – narcotic 8oz or more

Criminal possession of a hallucinogenic substance

Criminal possession of a stimulant with intent to sell

Criminal possession of a hallucinogenic with intent to sell

He’s also facing these charges:

DWI-Drug – misdemeanor

Two counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia – class-A misdemeanor

Unlawful possession of cannabis – more than 3oz

Four different vehicle and traffic law infractions