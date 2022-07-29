WEST VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old West Valley man is facing several drug charges after a mid-July crash.
Around 1:50 a.m. on July 19, Erie County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Genesee Road for a single-vehicle accident. They found Michael Moritz in the vehicle with a severe leg injury.
Moritz was rushed to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.
An investigation into the crash revealed marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms, about 9.5 ounces of cocaine, packaging material, a digital scale and almost $2,700, according to the ECSO.
The West Valley man was arrested on July 28 and is behind bars awaiting arraignment.
The 20-year-old is facing the following felony charges:
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance – narcotic 8oz or more
- Criminal possession of a hallucinogenic substance
- Criminal possession of a stimulant with intent to sell
- Criminal possession of a hallucinogenic with intent to sell
He’s also facing these charges:
- DWI-Drug – misdemeanor
- Two counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia – class-A misdemeanor
- Unlawful possession of cannabis – more than 3oz
- Four different vehicle and traffic law infractions
New on WIVB.com
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.