Wheatfield stabbing results in homicide investigation

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office, a male victim was stabbed on Niagara Road in Wheatfield near Rohr Street around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The office is processing the scene as a homicide and reported that there appears to have been a dispute inside the residence. They are searching for a suspect, but say there is no danger to the immediate community.

The investigation remains active.