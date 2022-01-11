Wheatfield stabbing results in homicide investigation

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office, a male victim was stabbed on Niagara Road in Wheatfield near Rohr Street around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The office is processing the scene as a homicide and reported that there appears to have been a dispute inside the residence. They are searching for a suspect, but say there is no danger to the immediate community.
The investigation remains active.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.
