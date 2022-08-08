WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Williamsville man has admitted to aggravated harassment.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says that Christian McCaffrey, 21, harassed someone through calls and texts between August and December 2019. When he’s sentenced on October 7, McCaffrey could spend up to a year in jail.

Prosecutors said that the day after the last incident of harassment, another man, 29-year-old Dino Bruscia, allegedly fired a flare gun at the victim’s house.

Officials said that as a result of the incident on Arcadian Drive in Amherst, the victim’s dining room was damaged. Bruscia was charged with arson — a charge for which he could spend up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge in April for a jury trial and currently remains released on his own recognizance.