BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 48-year-old Williamsville man was indicted Friday morning on multiple felonies for his involvement in two shootings, the Erie County District Attorney announced.

Police say on Nov. 10, Jeremy Griffin allegedly shot a woman with a rifle inside her apartment on Pennsylvania Street in the City of Buffalo. After being shot, police say she ran into her apartment and closed the door. She was later transported to ECMC for an injury to her upper leg.

Griffin is accused of recklessly engaging in conduct that created a grave risk of death to the victim and others in the apartment by intentionally firing multiple rounds into the door in order to gain entry. According to police, Griffin was not known to the victim.

It is further alleged that Griffin drove to the nearby Alba de Vida clinic on Virginia Street minutes later while armed with a weapon where, police say, he intentionally fired a shot into a wall inside the lobby. A struggle ensued between Griffin and two security guards after they intervened and attempted to take control of the firearm. Additional shots were discharged from the weapon as Griffin was forced out of the building.

According to police, the security guards gained control of the weapon and subdued Griffin until responding Buffalo police took him into custody without further incident. The loaded weapon was recovered and submitted into evidence by police.

Griffin is accused of recklessly engaging in conduct that created a substantial risk of serious physical injury to another person by intentionally firing a shot inside the clinic.

Griffin faces the following charges:

Attempted murder in the second degree, one count

Attempted assault in the first degree, one count

Assault in the second degree, one count

Reckless endangerment in the first degree, one count

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, one count

Reckless endangerment in the second degree, one count

Griffin is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 10 for a pre-trial conference and continues to be held without bail. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.