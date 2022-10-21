BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Williamsville man was sentenced to three-years probation Friday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney.
Christian R. McCaffrey pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated harassment in the second d degree on Aug. 4, 2022. As part of his plea, he was issued a final no-contact order of protection on behalf of the victim and their family.
Between Aug. 16, 2019 and Dec. 21, 2019, McCaffrey intentionally harassed a victim through phone calls and text messages.
McCaffrey’s codefendant, 29-year-old Dino A. Bruscia, was indicted for his alleged involvement in a separate crime that involved the same victim. Bruscia is charged with one count of arson in the third degree.
On December 22, 2019, Bruscia allegedly fired a flare into the victim’s Amherst home. The arson caused damage to the victim’s dining room.
Bruscia is scheduled to return to court on April 3, 2023 for a jury trial. He was released on his own recognizance as the charge in non-qualifying for bail and a temporary order of protection remains in place on behalf of the victim and his family.
If convicted of the highest charge, Bruscia faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.
