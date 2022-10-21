(WIVB) — A Williamsville man will spend the next six years in prison after he was sentenced on child sex abuse charges.
According to the United States Attorney, on November 11, 2019, 23-year-old Grant Keppel participated in an online group dedicated to discussing the sexual exploitation of minors and offered a sale for a link containing video of the sexual exploitation of a minor. Keppel sold the link to an FBI agent in Pittsburgh, which launched an investigation.
An investigation found that he had a large collection of child sexual abuse material in his possession.
He was charged with distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.
As part of his sentence, Keppel will have 10 years of supervised release and was ordered to pay a total of $7,000 to two organizations that help victims of trafficking and child pornography.
