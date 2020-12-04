WNY man, an alleged white supremacist, charged as ‘felon-in-possession of firearms’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB)– Stephen Reed Pattison, 31-years-old, of Hilton, N.Y. was charged today as a felon-in-possession of firearms by the Western District of New York U.S. Attorney’s Office after a criminal complaint.

The charge comes after an investigation into Pattison by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Officials say the charge carries a maximum of 10-years of prison time.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office tells us Pattison was arrested in Western New York on October 30, 2020. Reed had a parole absconder warrant issued in 2016 stemming from a second-degree domestic assault charge filed in Missouri.

We’re told Pattison had been posting “aggressively and sometimes violent” content to Facebook regarding his disagreement with protests surrounding the deaths of George Floyd and Daniel Purdue. These posts were made in the weeks leading to his arrest.

Officials also say Pattison was a member of white supremacist groups.

“Pattison also expressed his support of white supremacist groups and is believed to

be associated with a local “Blood and Honour” group in Rochester, a white supremacist

group that is affiliated with a neo-Nazi organization known as “Combat 18.” Western District of New York U.S. Attorney’s Office

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says following his arrest for parole absconder, a search warrant for Pattison’s phone and residence was obtained. His cellphone activity suggested involvement in the white supremacist groups.

A search of his home turned up firearms, which were seized.

Pattison was detained during his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian W.

Payson.