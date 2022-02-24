(WIVB) — A man arrested in Strykersville for entering the United States Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot won’t spend time behind bars; he’s instead slapped with three years probation.

John Juran, also known as Jack Juran, was arrested on May 19, 2021, after the FBI investigated an anonymous tip that placed Juran at the Capitol. Juran was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He entered into a plea deal in October, pleading guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. The other charges were dropped.

He was sentenced Wednesday to sentenced to three years of probation. Juran was also ordered to pay a $500 fine and $500 in restitution.