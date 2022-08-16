BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Western New York man is heading behind bars for 12 years after investigators found illegal weapons and drugs in his home and vehicle.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics/Intelligence Unit investigators executed search warrants at the homes of 49-year-old Jermaine E. Turner on April 6.

Before heading to Turner’s residences in Cheektowaga and Buffalo, Erie County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over the 49-year-old on Route 33 around 12:39 p.m. in the Town of Cheektowaga.

A search of his vehicle turned up crack cocaine packaged for sale in Turner’s shirt pocket, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Turner’s Cheektowaga Deborah Lane residence around 2:32 p.m. Investigators recovered an assault rifle and about four ounces of cocaine.

Around 3:53 p.m., a search warrant was executed at Turner’s Buffalo Elm Street residence and found four ounces of cocaine and two illegal handguns.

The Erie County Central Police Services laboratory confirmed the recovered narcotics were cocaine.

Turner pleaded guilty to the highest sustainable charges on May 31, 2022. Those include one count of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Following his 12-year sentence, he’ll be under five years of post-release supervision.