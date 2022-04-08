BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman could spend up to 25 years in prison if she’s convicted of killing her boyfriend.

During one night in November 2020, police responded to Charrinda Gray’s home on Heward Avenue. There, officials say 46-year-old Samuel Jackson was found outside with stab wounds to his abdomen and buttocks.

He was taken to ECMC for treatment, but died from his injuries. Prosecutors say Gray used a kitchen knife in the alleged attack.

Gray, 47, has been charged with first-degree manslaughter and was arraigned on an indictment Thursday afternoon. Currently out on $250,000 bond, Gray is scheduled to return to court on June 7 for a pre-trial hearing.