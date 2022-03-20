SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman from the Village of Silver Creek was arrested Feb. 27 around 5 p.m. after setting another person’s clothes on fire, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to Parkway Street, to what was described as a “suspicious situation” of a person in a blue SUV, who was throwing clothes out of the back of the vehicle.

The person was identified as Trisha Lockwood. Deputies said Lockwood, 44, set another person’s clothing on fire and disposed additional clothing along the street. She was later arrested for arson in the fifth degree and criminal mischief in the fourth degree, both Class A misdemeanors, as well as threw/deposited refuse, a vehicle and traffic violation.

Lockwood was taken to the Hanover Substation for processing and was released with tickets to appear in the Town of Hanover Court at a later date.

The report did not detail Lockwood’s relationship to the individual whose clothing she set on fire.