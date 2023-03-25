AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman has been arrested for an alleged vandalism of a pro-life reproductive center in Amherst, police said Saturday.

39-year-old Hannah Kamke is accused of spray painting a sign belonging to CompassCare on Eggert Road on March 16. The arrest comes following a joint investigation by the Amherst Police Department and the FBI. She is charged with one count of criminal mischief.

This is not the first time the reproductive center has been attacked. On June 4, 2022, the facility was firebombed after the leak that the Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade. Repairs and new security measures cost around $400,000. The facility re-opened in August.

Last fall, the FBI posted a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of two suspects.