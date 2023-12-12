BARRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman in Orleans County is facing charges in connection to allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the town of Barre on Monday morning, according to the Orleans County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a home on Oak Orchard Road just before 8 a.m. Monday, where they say it was determined that 57-year-old Nathalie Ann Smith had stabbed her boyfriend, 59-year-old John G. Dunn, multiple times.

Both were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where Dunn remains in stable condition.

Smith was charged with assault with intent to cause serious physical injury with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use. She was remanded to the custody of the Orleans County Sheriff’s office on $100,000 bail.

An order of protection was issued for Dunn.