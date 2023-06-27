COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman was arrested tied to Leandra’s Law for DWI in the Town of Collins with four passengers 16 years old or younger in her vehicle, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Krystal Adams, 38, was charged with aggravated DWI with a passenger less than 16 years old, a felony and misdemeanor count of DWI, four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and three vehicle and traffic violations.

Deputies say they initiated a traffic stop around 10:20 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in the Town of Collins. The investigation revealed that Adams possessed a non-driver ID, had 15 active suspensions on her license and was operating the vehicle with four passengers under the age of 16.

Adams allegedly failed multiple standard field sobriety tests and was placed into custody. She was transported to the North Collins Substation where she tested for a blood alcohol content twice the amount of the legal limit, according to deputies.

Adams was transported to the Erie County Holding Center and was later released.