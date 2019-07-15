Woman bites child for attempting to call 911 to report domestic incident

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WIVB)– A domestic incident on the Thruway led to an arrest last Saturday, according to the New York State Police.

Police say they received a 911 complaint of a domestic on the I-90 in the Town of Newstead at noon.

42-year-old Jennifer Pladas of Sheridan began yelling and striking a 64-year-old man while he was driving, according to investigators. A 12-year-old in the vehicle attempted to call 911 while the man pulled over, but Pladas bit the child before jumping out of the car and running into the woods.

The driver headed east on the Thruway and reported the incident to police at the Pembroke interchange.

Troopers found Pladas a few hours later near the scene of the incident and took her into custody.

She’s charged with criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police issued Pladas an appearance ticket to return to Town of Newstead Court on July 17.