BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown woman is facing charges after she allegedly shot a man during a domestic dispute on Saturday night, according to police.
55-year-old Lasean Johnson is accused of shooting a man in the chest. Police responded to the address on the city’s west side around 10:50 p.m. Saturday. Officers located the gun, which was secured.
Johnson is charged with first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was held pending arraignment.
The condition that the man is in is unclear.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.