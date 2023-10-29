BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown woman is facing charges after she allegedly shot a man during a domestic dispute on Saturday night, according to police.

55-year-old Lasean Johnson is accused of shooting a man in the chest. Police responded to the address on the city’s west side around 10:50 p.m. Saturday. Officers located the gun, which was secured.

Johnson is charged with first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was held pending arraignment.

The condition that the man is in is unclear.

