BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Buffalo woman was charged, via criminal complaint, with the production of child pornography Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York’s Office.

In June 2022, the Town of Tonawanda Police Department received a complaint that Maria D’Amato had allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl, according to the complaint.

During the investigation, law enforcement searched a phone belonging to the minor victim’s sister. Police say the sister had located images and videos of the alleged assault, as well as text conversations between D’Amato and the minor victim, took screenshots and sent them to her own phone.

The charge carries a maximum of 30 years and a fine of $250,000.