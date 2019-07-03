Woman convicted of DWI, vehicular manslaughter in death of 18-year-old

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 48-year-old Irving woman has been found guilty of vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal incident, DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation.

This past August, Connor Lynskey, an 18-year-old Siena College student from Oneida County, was killed when a vehicle struck him following a Jason Aldean concert at Darien Lake.

The incident occurred about half an hour after Midnight while Lynskey was walking on the shoulder of Sumner Rd.

More than 11 hours later, his body was found by law enforcement officials. His friends told police that he didn’t return to the campsite where they were staying the night before.

Jennifer Serrano was charged in his death. She could spend four and 2/3 to 14 years in prison if given the maximum sentence on August 19.