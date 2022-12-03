LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 38-year-old Irving woman is facing multiple charges after a shoplifting incident at Walmart Saturday, according to the Lakewood-Busti Police Department.

Leanne R. White was charged with petit larceny, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, and burglary in the third degree.

Saturday evening, police say they were dispatched to Walmart for a shoplifting incident where, they say, Walmart Asset Protection pointed out White attempting to flee.

According to police, White was apprehended in the parking lot and was found to have pushed a cart with 56 items, valued at $588.79, out of the store without paying.

Police say it was also discovered that White had been restricted from all Walmart stores on April 4, 2021 for a similar incident at a Fredonia Walmart and had an outstanding warrant from the Hamburg Police Department.

White was released with an appearance ticket to appear at the Town of Busti Court at a later date.