BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is now facing charges in connection to the arson that destroyed a community center site in Buffalo back in January of last year.

In the federal complaint, Jade Smart is charged with maliciously damaging and destroying the building.

The fire happened at 79 Kilhoffer St.

The vacant site was supposed to be turned into a community center by Habitat for Humanity and other community groups.