Woman found dead in Depew, a person of interest is in custody

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 911 call to Village of Depew Police about a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon ended in emergency crews finding a woman dead.

The Village of Depew Police Department said officers responded to a call on North Creek Drive, off Dick Road, at 4:34 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a woman was injured in a domestic dispute.

When police arrived, they discovered a dead woman at the North Creek address.

Depew Police Captain William Curr said a person of interest is in custody, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide. He added that there is no threat to the public.

Personal details about the deceased woman are being withheld as family members are notified.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Crime News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now