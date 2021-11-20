Woman found dead in Depew, a person of interest is in custody

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 911 call to Village of Depew Police about a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon ended in emergency crews finding a woman dead.

The Village of Depew Police Department said officers responded to a call on North Creek Drive, off Dick Road, at 4:34 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a woman was injured in a domestic dispute.

When police arrived, they discovered a dead woman at the North Creek address.

Depew Police Captain William Curr said a person of interest is in custody, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide. He added that there is no threat to the public.

Personal details about the deceased woman are being withheld as family members are notified.