Woman found dead in Depew, a person of interest is in custody

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 911 call to Village of Depew Police about a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon ended in emergency crews finding a woman dead.
The Village of Depew Police Department said officers responded to a call on North Creek Drive, off Dick Road, at 4:34 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a woman was injured in a domestic dispute.
When police arrived, they discovered a dead woman at the North Creek address.
Depew Police Captain William Curr said a person of interest is in custody, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide. He added that there is no threat to the public.
Personal details about the deceased woman are being withheld as family members are notified.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
Crime News
