BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old woman is recovering after she was grazed by a bullet Sunday night on Cornwall Avenue in Buffalo.
Detectives said the woman was grazed by gunfire just before 8:40 p.m. while sitting on a porch in the first block of Cornwall Avenue, a Buffalo Police spokesperson said.
The Buffalo woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center where she was first listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
