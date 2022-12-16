BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old Niagara woman is facing felony charges after allegedly impersonating a victim with a stolen ID card, according to New York State Troopers.
On Dec. 13, Troopers out of SP Boston say they arrested Samantha Morford after a fraud complaint of and stolen ID card.
According to Troopers, Morford allegedly used a victim’s stolen ID card to impersonate the victim and use the ID to make medical decisions for the victim’s husband, who was on life support at the time.
Troopers say Morford allegedly signed health care documents using the victim’s name at ECMC.
Morford faces the following charges:
- Identify theft in the second degree
- Falsify business records in the first degree
- Criminal possession stolen property in the fifth degree
- Criminal impersonation in the second degree
Morford was processed at SP Grand Island and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 22.
- Updated COVID booster prevents majority of hospitalizations, CDC data show
- Bomb threat causes evacuation of Erie County Court, Old County Hall
- Madison Cawthorn sued by own lawyers over $193K unpaid legal fees
- Biden administration to buy 3 million barrels of oil to replenish reserves
- Woman allegedly impersonates victim to make medical decisions, faces felony charges
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.