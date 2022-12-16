BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old Niagara woman is facing felony charges after allegedly impersonating a victim with a stolen ID card, according to New York State Troopers.

On Dec. 13, Troopers out of SP Boston say they arrested Samantha Morford after a fraud complaint of and stolen ID card.

According to Troopers, Morford allegedly used a victim’s stolen ID card to impersonate the victim and use the ID to make medical decisions for the victim’s husband, who was on life support at the time.

Troopers say Morford allegedly signed health care documents using the victim’s name at ECMC.

Morford faces the following charges:

Identify theft in the second degree

Falsify business records in the first degree

Criminal possession stolen property in the fifth degree

Criminal impersonation in the second degree

Morford was processed at SP Grand Island and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 22.