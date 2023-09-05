BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman will pay a fine for leaving a dog inside of a hot vehicle last summer, the Erie County District Attorney said Tuesday.

38-year-old Shermika Walker will pay a $100 fine for leaving the dog in the car on June 15, 2022 at a plaza on Union Road in Cheektowaga. When police and Cheektowaga Animal Control responded, the dog was seizing and vomiting due to the heat.

The dog, an 8-year-old Boston Terrier mix, was treated for severe heatstroke. The dog was briefly held by the SPCA, but was returned to Walker.

She was convicted of confinement of companion animals in vehicles: extreme temperatures, which is a violation under New York Agriculture and Markets Law.

She will have to pay the fine within the next two weeks.