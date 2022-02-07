Woman pleads guilty to pepper spray assault over mask mandate

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman has pleaded guilty to assault after pepper spraying a medical office employee in August last year.

Deshawna Taylor, 27, pleaded guilty Friday to assault in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor. On Aug. 31, Taylor entered a medical office on Main Street, near Humboldt Parkway around 4 p.m. She left the building after being asked by an employee to comply with the office’s face mask requirement. Taylor then re-entered the office moments later, reached under the glass partition with pepper spray and pepper sprayed the employee.

The victim received medical treatment for her injuries. A no-contact order of protection was issued, prohibiting Taylor from being near the medical office. The order remains in effect.

Taylor will be sentenced on April 12 at 9:30 a.m. and faces a maximum of one year in jail. She remains released on her own recognizance.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WNY Olympians tracker: Schedule, results & more

Trending Now