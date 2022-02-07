Woman pleads guilty to pepper spray assault over mask mandate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman has pleaded guilty to assault after pepper spraying a medical office employee in August last year.

Deshawna Taylor, 27, pleaded guilty Friday to assault in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor. On Aug. 31, Taylor entered a medical office on Main Street, near Humboldt Parkway around 4 p.m. She left the building after being asked by an employee to comply with the office’s face mask requirement. Taylor then re-entered the office moments later, reached under the glass partition with pepper spray and pepper sprayed the employee.

The victim received medical treatment for her injuries. A no-contact order of protection was issued, prohibiting Taylor from being near the medical office. The order remains in effect.

Taylor will be sentenced on April 12 at 9:30 a.m. and faces a maximum of one year in jail. She remains released on her own recognizance.