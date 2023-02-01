BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Buffalo woman pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge for running over and injuring a New York State trooper during a protest, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Deyanna Davis pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the second degree Wednesday afternoon, the day jury selection was scheduled to begin in her trial.

In June 2020, at approximately 10 p.m., Davis recklessly caused physical injuries to another person after she drove her vehicle through a law enforcement blockade during a protest on Bailey Avenue and Decker Street, according to prosecutors.

One trooper was injured as a result and spent several weeks at ECMC, where he was treated for serious physical injuries, including a shattered pelvis and broken leg.

According to authorities, the trooper was unable to return to work and retired from the NYS Police due to his injuries.

Davis faces a maximum of seven years in prison and is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on May 17, 2023. She remains released pending sentence on a $200,000 bond that was previously posted in Buffalo City Court.

A loaded handgun was also found in the vehicle. Authorities say the weapon was reported stolen from West Seneca in January 2020. One of the vehicle’s passengers, 27-year-old Semja Pihram of Buffalo, was linked to the illegal weapon through DNA evidence.

Pigram pleaded guilty, as charged, to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in September 2022. He was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision.

According to authorities, a third individual was initially charged and arraigned in Buffalo City Court but the case was dismissed after the grand jury voted to not bill the case.