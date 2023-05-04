BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 34-year-old Buffalo woman was sentenced to over four years in prison for starting a fire that injured a Buffalo firefighter, the U.S. Attorney announced Thursday.

Jade Smart was convicted of unlawfully damaging or destroying property by means of fire or explosive causing personal injury to a public safety officer. She was sentenced to 51 months in prison.

In January 2020, authorities say the Buffalo Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire on Kilhoffer Street. They say the building was fully engulfed in flames and, ultimately, the building completely burned down to the ground.

While fighting the fire, authorities say a firefighter injured his back and ultimately went on medical leave.

Authorities say the fire was ruled arson after investigators recovered a firebomb and a red gas can nearby. They say video footage, recovered from a nearby gas station, showed Smart filling up a red plastic gas can.

According to authorities, Smart then went to Kilhoffer Street where they say she poured gasoline from the gas can into a used iced tea bottle and used it to set the residence on fire.

The building was owned by the Buffalo Peacemakers, under renovation and possessed by Habitat for Humanity.