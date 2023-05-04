BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 34-year-old Buffalo woman was sentenced to over four years in prison for starting a fire that injured a Buffalo firefighter, the U.S. Attorney announced Thursday.
Jade Smart was convicted of unlawfully damaging or destroying property by means of fire or explosive causing personal injury to a public safety officer. She was sentenced to 51 months in prison.
In January 2020, authorities say the Buffalo Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire on Kilhoffer Street. They say the building was fully engulfed in flames and, ultimately, the building completely burned down to the ground.
While fighting the fire, authorities say a firefighter injured his back and ultimately went on medical leave.
Authorities say the fire was ruled arson after investigators recovered a firebomb and a red gas can nearby. They say video footage, recovered from a nearby gas station, showed Smart filling up a red plastic gas can.
According to authorities, Smart then went to Kilhoffer Street where they say she poured gasoline from the gas can into a used iced tea bottle and used it to set the residence on fire.
The building was owned by the Buffalo Peacemakers, under renovation and possessed by Habitat for Humanity.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.