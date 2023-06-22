BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision for running over a New York State trooper during a protest, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Deyanna Davis, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault in February.

Officials say Davis caused serious physical injuries to the State trooper after she drove through a law enforcement blockade and ran him over during a racial justice protest on Bailey Avenue and Decker Street on the night of June 1, 2020.

The trooper, Ron Ensminger, spent several weeks at ECMC, where he was treated for injuries to his back, a shattered pelvis and a broken leg. He was unable to return to work and retired from New York State Police.

“This defendant’s reckless behavior caused life-altering injuries to a State trooper who was working to keep people safe during a protest. There were crowds of people on the streets that night and I am thankful that no one else was hurt during this incident. I hope that the victim feels that justice has been served by this defendant being sentenced to a term of imprisonment for this crime. I wish him well in this continued recovery,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said in a release.

Additionally, a loaded handgun was found in Davis’ vehicle during the search that was reported stolen out of West Seneca. The illegal gun was linked to 27-year-old Semaj Pigram, one of the passengers in the vehicle.

Pigram pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon last September and was sentenced to 7 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

A third defendant was also charged related to the incident, but the charge was dropped after it went to a grand jury.