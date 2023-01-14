JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Gowanda man is facing multiple charges after a two-car motor vehicle accident that left one driver injured.

At approximately 12:37 p.m. Friday, police say they responded to the scene of Hazeltine Avenue and Colfax Street where, they say, a two-car motor vehicle accident was reported with injuries. Police say a woman, who was one of the drivers, was transported to UPMC Chautauqua Hospital for treatment.

Upon investigation, police say the other driver, Matthew Kruszka, had been operating a vehicle while in an intoxicated condition. Police say Kruszka was arrested and transported to Jamestown City Jail where he submitted to a chemical breath test.

According to police, the test results indicated that Kruszka’s blood alcohol concentration was nearly twice the legal limit.

After following up with the injured driver, police say she was transported to another hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries sustained during the accident.

Kruszka was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated per se, and vehicular assault in the second degree. He is being held pending arraignment.