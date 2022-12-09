BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman was stabbed in the school lobby of Dr. Lydia T. Wright School just before 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, according to Buffalo Police.

The women were reportedly involved in a dispute in the lobby prior to the stabbing, ending with one woman stabbing the other. The victim was taken to ECMC for treatment of her injuries.

Per BPD, the women involved in the incident were not staff members of the school.

The incident remains under investigation.

“The District is cooperating with the Buffalo Police Department’s ongoing investigation,” a representative of Buffalo Public Schools said Friday afternoon.