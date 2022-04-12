BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman accused of pepper spraying a medical office employee after refusing to comply with the office’s face mask requirement has been sentenced to three years of probation.

Deshawna Taylor, 28, was sentenced Tuesday morning before a State Supreme Court justice. According to the DA’s office, on Aug. 31, 2021, she entered a medical office on Main Street, near Humboldt Parkway. After being asked by an employee to comply with the office’s face mask requirement, Taylor left the building, returning a few minutes later with a can of pepper spray. She reached under the glass partition with the can and, with intent to cause injury, pepper sprayed the employee, who later received medical treatment.

Taylor pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree, a Class A misdemeanor, on Feb. 4, 2022. A final no-contact order of protection issued on behalf of the victim, which remains in effect for three years.