KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman from the Village of Kenmore was sentenced to six months in jail, followed by five years of probation, on Monday afternoon in Erie County Court, after she stole from a high school volleyball fundraiser.

After the Kenmore West Girls Volleyball Booster Club’s bank account had insufficient funds to purchase pizza for the student athletes, treasurer Kerri Brown, 42, became the subject of investigation. After the investigation, it was discovered that Brown had pocketed cash from various fundraisers between July 2018 and June 2020.

Brown pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree, a Class E felony, on April 20 and reportedly paid full restitution of $10,000 to the organization.