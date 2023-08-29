This photo shows a general view of the Peace Bridge, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A wrong turn onto the Peace Bridge led to more than a momentary excursion into Canada for a driver who was arrested on active warrants for rape, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday.

45-year-old Jose Cruz Lopez was arrested at the Port of Buffalo on Monday by border patrol officers after accidentally turning onto the Peace Bridge between Buffalo and Fort Erie, Canada.

CBP says Cruz Lopez was directed to a secondary inspection area after arriving at the border without proper identification. It was there that officers identified Cruz Lopez as having an active felony arrest warrant in Philadelphia.

“Our CBP officers continue to work hard in identifying and intercepting wanted criminals,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Our strong relationships with our local law enforcement partners are pivotal in ensuring fugitives are brought to justice.”

After border patrol confirmed Cruz Lopez’s warrant, he was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department and extradited to Philadelphia.