BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 46-year-old Town of Boston man is facing multiple charges after allegedly driving the wrong way on Route 219 while intoxicated on New Year’s Day.

On Jan. 1, at approximately 7:15 p.m., the Erie County Sheriff’s office said a vehicle was observed traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on the 219 in the Town of Boston.

Following a traffic stop and standardized field sobriety tests, the driver was arrested after a breath test showed the driver, allegedly, had a 0.29 percent blood alcohol content, authorities said.

The driver was arrested and charged with the following:

Driving while intoxicated

Aggravated DWI: BAC .18% or higher

Driving in the wrong direction