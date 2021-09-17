Wyoming County man convicted in string of 15 robberies across WNY

(WIVB) — An Attica man was convicted Wednesday on several criminal stolen property charges for his involvement in a string of burglaries in 2019.

Gary Wayne Hensley, 45, was arrested by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s office in February 2020 after stolen property was found in his home and storage unit. The Wyoming County District Attorney’s office says the property came from 15 different burglaries across Western New York.

Items recovered from Hensley included stolen personal property, numerous stolen long guns and two stolen handguns.

After a four-day jury trial, the 45-year-old was convicted on one count of third-degree criminal stolen property, four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a stolen weapon, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

The DA’s office says Hensley is in the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections.

He’ll be back in court for sentencing on November 10 at 11 a.m. Gary Wayne Hensley could face up to 25 years to life in prison if he’s sentenced as a persistent violent felony offender.