WARSAW, N..Y. (WIVB) — A Wyoming County man who was on parole for a drug charge was found guilty of making methamphetamine, the Wyoming County District Attorney said.

39-year-old Dain Kilian was found to have been making meth by a parole officer during a visit in March 2022. He was on parole on third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamines, which he was convicted for in August 2021.

For this incident, he was charged with second-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamines as well as criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He faces up to eight years in prison when he is sentenced on March 17.