Wyoming County man indicted after alleged assault of NYS trooper during traffic stop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chaz Brzezicki, 32, of Strykersville has been indicted on three charges after an April 2020 traffic stop allegedly turned violent.

Brzezicki was indicted on one count of second-degree assault, one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of speed violation during a Thursday arraignment.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office says on April 18, 2020, around 8:52 p.m. a state trooper pulled Brzezicki over after he sped past the trooper on Center Street near Holland Glenwood Road in Colden.

During the traffic stop, the trooper allegedly smelled alcohol and marijuana coming from Brzezicki’s vehicle and saw a pipe with marijuana sitting on the driver’s lap.

Brzezicki is accused of refusing orders and exited the vehicle punching the trooper in the face.

“A struggled allegedly ensued as the trooper attempted to place the defendant under arrest, and the trooper allegedly hit the defendant with a flashlight. The defendant is also accused of spitting on the officer. When additional law enforcement arrived on scene, the defendant was taken into custody and transported to ECMC to be treated for a minor injury,” said the D.A.’s office.

The trooper has returned to work despite continued treatment for a broken nose sustained during the April incident.

If convicted on all charges Brzezicki could spend a maximum of seven years behind bars.

His bail was continued at $50,000, which was previously posted in Colden Town Court.

He’s scheduled to be back in court on May 24 at 9:30 a.m.