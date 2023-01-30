WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wyoming County man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl and is facing 10 years in prison for the crime, the Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Authorities say that 73-year-old Roger Bartz of Sheldon sexually abused the girl on at least two occasions between November 10, 2021 and October 23, 2022. The abuse started when she was six years old.

As part of a plea deal, Bartz will serve 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision and will have to register as a sex offender upon release. He will officially be sentenced on April 20.

“This plea agreement is effectively a life sentence. He will be in his 80’s before he is even eligible for release and in the event that he survives his prison term he will be under the supervision of parole until he is in his early 90’s,” Wyoming County DA Donald O’Geen said. “This sentence ensures justice for the victim and her family while at the same making sure he will never harm another child again.”