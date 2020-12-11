Wyoming County man pleads guilty to manslaughter and DWI in fatal vehicle accident

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Wyoming County D.A. tells us Michael A. Conrad, 21, of Eagle, N.Y. pleaded guilty today on charges of manslaughter in the second degree, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, assault in the second degree and driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs.

Officials tell us Conrad was arrested in April 2020 by New York State Police following an investigation into a vehicle accident, which Conrad was the driver.

The accident happened in the Town of Wethersfield on Pleasant Valley Road. When NYS Police arrived, they found Conrad’s passenger, Cori Lynn Shearing, 20, deceased.

The county tells News 4 an “Accident Reconstruction Specialist” concluded that Conrad was driving the vehicle 75 mph right before the accident.

Following the crash, an analysis of Conrad’s blood revealed he was under the influence of marijuana and ecstasy/molly (MDMA) at the time of the accident.

The district attorney’s office says as part of Conrad’s plea, he admitted to having “recklessly caused the death of Cori Shearing by operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs” on April 14, 2020 in the Town of Wethersfield.

However, the county says in “with respect to sentencing” there was no plea agreement.

“Defendant faces a sentence of up to 5 to 15 years for the Class “C” Felony of Manslaughter in the Second Degree, with sentences on the other charges being required to run concurrently (at the same time) as the Manslaughter conviction.” Wyoming County District Attorney’s office

Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O’Green called the death of Cori Shearing “needless and senseless.”